Family desperately searching New Orleans for missing 21-year-old
A Mississippi man is desperately searching for his son who has been missing in New Orleans for nearly two weeks. Dec. 30 is the last day 21-year-old Mark Bakotic II was seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers(judges)
|Thu
|helper
|2
|Katie MacDougall
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Cheapskate
|6
|mike anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|Jan 9
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC