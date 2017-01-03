Driver in fatal Lamborghini crash in New Orleans surrenders passport
Jason Adams, the Lamborghini driver accused of vehicular homicide in a fatal crash that killed his passenger on Tchoupitoulas Street last May, surrendered his passport Monday to a New Orleans judge who last week permitted him to leave the state for business travel while awaiting his scheduled March 27 trial. Judge Robin Pittman, who on Jan. 4 grudgingly granted Adams limited business travel permission in the absence of a state objection, took the extra precaution of demanding Adams' passport last Friday.
