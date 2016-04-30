Dr. John revamps his band with New Orleans musicians, new musical director Roland Guerin
Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON--Dr. John, aka Mac Rebennack, and the Nite Trippers perform on the Acura Stage on the second Saturday of Jazz Fest in New Orleans, La. Saturday, April 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|21 hr
|mike w
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|molly lawenskii (Feb '15)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC