Don't miss these events in New Orleans

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY JOHN B. BARROIS/RIVERTOWN THEATERS - Marcel Cavalier, center posing, stars in 'Billy Elliot'; the Broadway smash is now on stage at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts in Kenner. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.