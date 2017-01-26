Doctor pleads guilty to illegally dispensing narcotics in New Orleans East
A New Orleans doctor pleaded guilty Thursday to dispensing controlled substances outside the scope of her medical practice, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite's office said. Between August 2014 and April 2015, court records show, Dr. Barbara Bruce conspired with Kenneth "Kenny" Knight, the owner of Axcess Medical Clinic in New Orleans East, to illegally provide patients with prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone and other addictive painkillers.
