Disney/Marvel to shoot 'Cloak and Dagger' series in New Orleans
Disney/Marvel will shoot the new live-action TV series 'Cloak and Dagger,' based on the comic of the same name, in New Orleans in early 2017. Disney's "secret" New Orleans project, going by the working title "Shadows" and expected to start principal photography next month, isn't a secret anymore.
