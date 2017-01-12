Demonstrators in New Orleans among thousands across country rallying...
Michelle Hanks of Our Revolution NOLA leads a march to Lafayette Square Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in response to a republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally, A'Our First Stand: Save Health Care,A* was one of dozens across the country Sunday called for by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who urged citizens and legislators to organize rallies in their hometowns aimed at preserving health care for millions of Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedric Richmond
|4 hr
|crybabywatch
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Sun
|Previous Employee
|4
|Lawyers(judges)
|Sun
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Fri
|jay
|7
|Katie MacDougall
|Jan 11
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|mike anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC