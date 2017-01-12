Demonstrators in New Orleans among th...

Demonstrators in New Orleans among thousands across country rallying...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Michelle Hanks of Our Revolution NOLA leads a march to Lafayette Square Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in response to a republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally, A'Our First Stand: Save Health Care,A* was one of dozens across the country Sunday called for by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who urged citizens and legislators to organize rallies in their hometowns aimed at preserving health care for millions of Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cedric Richmond 4 hr crybabywatch 1
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Sun Previous Employee 4
Lawyers(judges) Sun Kkrraaapppp 3
any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16) Fri jay 7
Katie MacDougall Jan 11 Jamie Dundee 4
mike anderson Jan 10 john 1
sarah anderson Jan 10 john 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC