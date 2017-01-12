Demonstrators in New Orleans among thousands across country rallying...

Michelle Hanks of Our Revolution NOLA leads a march to Lafayette Square Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in response to a republican-led effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The rally, A'Our First Stand: Save Health Care,A* was one of dozens across the country Sunday called for by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who urged citizens and legislators to organize rallies in their hometowns aimed at preserving health care for millions of Americans.

