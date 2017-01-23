DA Cannizzaro blasts New Orleans city...

DA Cannizzaro blasts New Orleans city leaders for 'ill-conceived' criminal justice policies

7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, center, accused New Orleans city leaders of putting politics ahead of public safety with what he called a series of 'ill-conceived' criminal justice policy decisions, including efforts to shrink the police force, reduce the city's jail population and more recently cutting prosecutors' budget by $600,000. Cannizzaro made his remarks Tuesday at the Metropolitan Crime Commission's annual awards luncheon.

