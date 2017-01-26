Coroner: Man shot 3 times in fatal NOPD officer-involved shooting
The man who was killed in a New Orleans police officer-involved shooting Tuesday night was shot three times, Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said Thursday. Rouse identified him as Arties Manning, 26. Manning suffered three gunshot wounds to his shoulder, side and back, Rouse said, "perforating multiple organs including the lung, spleen and liver."
