Coroner identifies man killed in Thursday's double shooting
Daryus Raymond was identified as the victim killed in a Jan. 5, 2017, shooting in the Florida area, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. in the Florida area has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 24-year-old Daryus Raymond.
