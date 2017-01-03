Chalmette special-education teacher a...

Chalmette special-education teacher accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

David C. Kimberly, a New Orleans resident who teaches special education at Lacoste Elementary School in Chalmette, was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile in connection with emails and texts he has been exchanging with a former student, now a teen, living in Tennessee. A special-education teacher at a St. Bernard Parish elementary school was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile in connection with emails and texts he exchanged with a former student, who is in his teens but still a juvenile, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coon Azz 16 hr ThomasA 2
News Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li... 19 hr rouxno 2
removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ... Wed ThomasA 2
"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12) Jan 3 City Church of NOLA 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi... Jan 2 Sneek Blee 4
African Americans for Donald Trump Jan 2 Cocaine Katie 16
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Orleans Parish was issued at January 07 at 10:37AM CST

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,703 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC