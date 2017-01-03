Chalmette special-education teacher accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile
David C. Kimberly, a New Orleans resident who teaches special education at Lacoste Elementary School in Chalmette, was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile in connection with emails and texts he has been exchanging with a former student, now a teen, living in Tennessee. A special-education teacher at a St. Bernard Parish elementary school was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile in connection with emails and texts he exchanged with a former student, who is in his teens but still a juvenile, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.
