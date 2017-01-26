Central City woman accused of killing cousin with gunshot to face

Nicole Williams, 42, was arrested in December on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the Central City shooting death of 37-year-old Charmaine Scott on Oct. 15, 2016. A Central City woman suspected of killing her cousin last October with a gunshot to her face will remain jailed in lieu of a $500,000 bond, a New Orleans judge ruled Wednesday .

