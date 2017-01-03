Budget woes keep New Orleans teen killer awaiting sentence 17 months after murder conviction
Joseph Morgan, who turns 26 on Jan. 13, was 16 when New Orleans police said he shot and killed fellow 16-year-old Gervais "Gee" Nicholas outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub on Jan. 12, 2008. A convicted New Orleans killer found guilty of murdering a fellow teenager when both were 16 finds himself at the nexus of a battle between state prosecutors who want him put away and juvenile justice advocates pleading for his eventual chance at parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|6 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|14 hr
|City Church of NOLA
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|Mon
|Sneek Blee
|4
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Mon
|Cocaine Katie
|16
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Mon
|Chief
|3
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC