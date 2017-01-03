Budget woes keep New Orleans teen killer awaiting sentence 17 months after murder conviction

Joseph Morgan, who turns 26 on Jan. 13, was 16 when New Orleans police said he shot and killed fellow 16-year-old Gervais "Gee" Nicholas outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub on Jan. 12, 2008. A convicted New Orleans killer found guilty of murdering a fellow teenager when both were 16 finds himself at the nexus of a battle between state prosecutors who want him put away and juvenile justice advocates pleading for his eventual chance at parole.

