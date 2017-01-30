Brothers killed in St. Roch shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
Two men shot to death in St. Roch Saturday have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Torey Riley, 24, and August Riley, 19. A relative on the scene of the double murder said that the victims were brothers. New Orleans police found the men lying alongside a house in the 220 block of Port Street shortly after noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|melvin perez
|20,787
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Sun
|Roger DAquin
|8
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 26
|mike w
|6
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC