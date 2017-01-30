Brothers killed in St. Roch shooting ...

Brothers killed in St. Roch shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

Two men shot to death in St. Roch Saturday have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Torey Riley, 24, and August Riley, 19. A relative on the scene of the double murder said that the victims were brothers. New Orleans police found the men lying alongside a house in the 220 block of Port Street shortly after noon.

