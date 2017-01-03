Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for Jan. 8, 2017

Kean Miller has elected as partners in the law firm Sarah Weissman Anderson , in Baton Rouge, and Brittany Buckley Salup and Tod J. Everage , both in New Orleans. Anderson practices in the litigation and toxic tort groups, focused on assisting petrochemical companies with premises liability, products liability, personal injury, pipeline expropriation and property acquisition litigation.

