Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for Jan. 15, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Regions Bank has named Amy Canik as senior vice president in the commercial banking division for the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas. Canik was vice president of commercial banking for Red River Bank for three years and was vice president of community banking for Regions from 2005 to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 7 hr Previous Employee 4
Lawyers(judges) 13 hr Kkrraaapppp 3
any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16) Fri jay 7
Katie MacDougall Jan 11 Jamie Dundee 4
mike anderson Jan 10 john 1
sarah anderson Jan 10 john 2
Nola resident requested to help true love Jan 9 Blueroses2565 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,892 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC