Algiers man shot after answering knock at his door: NOPD
New Orleans police say a man was shot in the leg early Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Algiers, by suspects who tried to rob him. A man who New Orleans police say was shot in the leg early Saturday in Algiers was struck by the gunfire after he answered a knock at his door by two suspects who tried to rob him, according to a preliminary NOPD report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers(judges)
|1 hr
|Kkrraaapppp
|3
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Fri
|jay
|7
|Katie MacDougall
|Jan 11
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|mike anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Jan 10
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|Jan 9
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC