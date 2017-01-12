Algiers man shot after answering knock at his door: NOPD

New Orleans police say a man was shot in the leg early Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Algiers, by suspects who tried to rob him. A man who New Orleans police say was shot in the leg early Saturday in Algiers was struck by the gunfire after he answered a knock at his door by two suspects who tried to rob him, according to a preliminary NOPD report.

