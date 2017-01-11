AG Landry's LBI vs. Landrieu's New Or...

AG Landry's LBI vs. Landrieu's New Orleans crime bath, no match

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

It doesn't have the flashiest name, nor can it contribute much to crime reduction. But as long as governance of New Orleans does not address seriously the causes and disincentives to committing crime in the city, the revamped and renamed Louisiana Bureau of Investigation under the jurisdiction of Republican Atty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyers(judges) 3 hr helper 2
Katie MacDougall Wed Jamie Dundee 4
any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16) Wed Cheapskate 6
mike anderson Tue john 1
sarah anderson Tue john 2
Nola resident requested to help true love Mon Blueroses2565 1
Coon Azz Jan 6 ThomasA 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC