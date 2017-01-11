AG Landry's LBI vs. Landrieu's New Orleans crime bath, no match
It doesn't have the flashiest name, nor can it contribute much to crime reduction. But as long as governance of New Orleans does not address seriously the causes and disincentives to committing crime in the city, the revamped and renamed Louisiana Bureau of Investigation under the jurisdiction of Republican Atty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers(judges)
|3 hr
|helper
|2
|Katie MacDougall
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|4
|any good child custody lawyers in new orleans (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Cheapskate
|6
|mike anderson
|Tue
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|Tue
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|Mon
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC