After stormy 3-day holiday, New Orleans area to see dense fog Tuesday morning
A series of showers and thunderstorms that rolled into the New Orleans area from around Texas dumped several inches of rain over the three-day New Year's weekend, pestering festivities with delayed and cancelled events while damaging homes and buildings in a number of parishes. Forecasters expected the abundant moisture to contribute to dense fog over most of the region early Tuesday , dissipating by mid-morning.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi...
|12 hr
|Sneek Blee
|4
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|13 hr
|Cocaine Katie
|16
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|18 hr
|Chief
|3
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
