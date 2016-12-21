After stormy 3-day holiday, New Orlea...

After stormy 3-day holiday, New Orleans area to see dense fog Tuesday morning

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A series of showers and thunderstorms that rolled into the New Orleans area from around Texas dumped several inches of rain over the three-day New Year's weekend, pestering festivities with delayed and cancelled events while damaging homes and buildings in a number of parishes. Forecasters expected the abundant moisture to contribute to dense fog over most of the region early Tuesday , dissipating by mid-morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Now_What- 20,767
New group' wants lawmakers to consider legalizi... 12 hr Sneek Blee 4
African Americans for Donald Trump 13 hr Cocaine Katie 16
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 18 hr Chief 3
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 24 fatuous1 1
Assistance needed from nola resident Dec 18 Reality 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC