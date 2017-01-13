a Hamiltona headed to New Orleans in 2018
The hit Broadway musical Hamilton will make its way to New Orleans as part of the 2018 - 2019 season at the Saenger Theatre. According to media coordinators with the Saenger, subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2018 - 2019 season will be able to guarantee their tickets before tickets become available to the general public.
