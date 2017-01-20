2017 New Orleans Jazz Festival: Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Maroon 5, Kings of Leon, Pitbull

Advocate staff photo by ELIOT KAMENITZ-- Trey Anastasio waves to the crowd at the Acura Stage while performing with the band Phish on the second day of the 2014 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Anastasio will return to the Fair Grounds with his solo band during the 2017 New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.