2 wounded in St. Roch double shooting, New Orleans police say

An ambulance and New Orleans police officers respond to a shooting scene at the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Tonti Street in St. Roch on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Police investigated a double shooting in St. Roch, near the intersection of North Tonti Street and Almonaster Avenue, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.