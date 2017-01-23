2 plead guilty to July 2014 fatal shooting of Hollygrove teen
Two defendants accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in the neck and leaving his body behind an abandoned house in Hollygrove in July 2014 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in exchange for prison terms of 15 years. Jerry Rixner, 25, and Dwayne Williams, 21, entered their pleas before Criminal District Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson, admitting responsibility for the shooting death of Joseph Duplessis IV.
