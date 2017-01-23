2 plead guilty to July 2014 fatal sho...

2 plead guilty to July 2014 fatal shooting of Hollygrove teen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Two defendants accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in the neck and leaving his body behind an abandoned house in Hollygrove in July 2014 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in exchange for prison terms of 15 years. Jerry Rixner, 25, and Dwayne Williams, 21, entered their pleas before Criminal District Judge Keva Landrum-Johnson, admitting responsibility for the shooting death of Joseph Duplessis IV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Sun now 1
Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11) Sun Disappointed 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
molly lawenskii (Feb '15) Jan 16 Guest 3
Cedric Richmond Jan 16 crybabywatch 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC