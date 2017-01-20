2 New Orleans men charged in bank robberies
Two men are facing federal charges after they were accused of being involved in bank robberies in New Orleans and Slidell. U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite's office says 22-year-old Dwayne Anthony "Butter" Winans Jr. and 21-year-old Bryson Tuesno are charged together in connection with the Aug. 15 robberies.
