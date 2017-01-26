2 brothers killed in Port Street shooting, relative says
Two men killed during a double shooting Saturday were brothers, according to a relative who lives at the house outside which New Orleans police found the men dead on Port Street near Almonaster Avenue. The killings Saturday pushed New Orleans' murder tally up to 17 people slain so far this month, more than double the murders the city saw in January 2016.
