1718 - A city is born: New Orleans Tricentennial Moments

In 1718, Jean Baptiste le Moyne, sieur de Bienville, settled along a strip of land between the Mississippi River and the marshes south of Lake Pontchartrain and set engineers working to lay out the city that became New Orleans. The Times-Picayune's New Orleans Tricentennial project, 300 for 300 , begins with a look at the city's founding in 1718 ... ish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.