10 violent hours in New Orleans: 1 killed, 4 wounded, 5 armed robberies

Another violent night in New Orleans on Tuesday capped 10 violent hours that included three shootings, with one man dead and three others wounded. In addition, NOPD reported a mother stabbing her son and five armed robberies.

