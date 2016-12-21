Woman put in truck during New Orleans East kidnapping

Authorities arrested Clarence Cobbs, 54, in connection with an aggravated burglary that police said began shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Morrison Road. A New Orleans East woman allegedly kidnapped by a former coworker Sunday morning was tied up inside her home then stuffed in the truck of a car as he demanded she make ATM withdrawals, according to a police report.

