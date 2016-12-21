Woman accused of stabbing her child's father in Algiers: NOPD
Dquaii Bessie, 38, and her child's father, age 36, were arguing on Christmas Eve when police say Bessie grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim. The stabbing occurred in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive, according to the NOPD.
