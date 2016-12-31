Swami Sankarananda visits New Orleans Jan. 4-15
On New Year's Day 2014, the man called Swami Sankarananda - who will be visiting New Orleans Jan. 4-15 - began a nine-month, almost 3,000-mile trek across the United States, carrying nothing but necessities in a 25-pound backpack: a sleeping bag, razor, toiletries, socks, camera, mobile phone, headlamp and 1-liter water bottle. Wearing the orange dhoti of a Hindu monk, he resolved to "walk in prayer unceasing for all to know peace."
