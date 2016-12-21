Suspect in fatal hit-and-run booked with third armed robbery
New Orleans police have booked Alvin Berfect, 27, with a second armed robbery after a victim said she recognized him from news reports as the gunman she encountered Dec. 12 in Faubourg Marigny. Berfect already was jailed on suspicion of armed robbery and carjacking of a couple Dec. 10 on St. Charles Avenue, and of felony manslaughter and hit-and-run in connection with the death of cyclist Eddie Ray King on Nov. 7 in the French Quarter.
