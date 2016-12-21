Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist
New Orleans police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a November hit-and-run in Treme that left a bicyclist dead. Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Alvin Berfect, 27, overnight on manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges.
