Remembering George Michael's 1988 show at the Superdome

At the height of his fame in 1988, legendary British singer George Michael brought his sold-out "Faith World Tour" to New Orleans and rocked a packed house at the Louisiana Superdome. Attended by around 25,000 fans, Michael scorched through a 14-song set -- plus two encore songs -- stuffed with hits from his then-new album, "Faith", cuts from the disbanded duo Wham! that propelled him to fame, and bouncy covers from megastars like Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.