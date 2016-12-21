Remembering George Michael's 1988 show at the Superdome
At the height of his fame in 1988, legendary British singer George Michael brought his sold-out "Faith World Tour" to New Orleans and rocked a packed house at the Louisiana Superdome. Attended by around 25,000 fans, Michael scorched through a 14-song set -- plus two encore songs -- stuffed with hits from his then-new album, "Faith", cuts from the disbanded duo Wham! that propelled him to fame, and bouncy covers from megastars like Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
