Raceland shooting victim dies in New ...

Raceland shooting victim dies in New Orleans hospital, Lafourche authorities say

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office detectives said Saturday they were investigating the early morning shooting of a 21-year-old man wounded in the head in the 100 block of Brocato Lane in Raceland. A man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Raceland has died from his injury at a New Orleans hospital, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.

