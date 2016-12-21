Police bearing gifts save holiday for Louisiana boy, 7
After burglars made off with gifts from under the Christmas tree at a home in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna, police did more than just investigate. Dixon's mother, Montreal Dixon, told New Orleans TV stations she got home from a party Thursday night to find that her home had been burglarized: Presents under the tree were gone and two TVs were stolen from upstairs rooms.
