Plans to push for more affordable housing in New Orleans mostly lauded
Holly Heine of the Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative stands on the porch of the home city officials helped to create with Affordable housing advocacy group Housing NOLA in New Orleans, Wednesday September 28, 2016. Housing NOLA plans for 3,000 new affordable houses by 2018 and 5,000 new homes by 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Wed
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Dec 7
|Quick Delivery here
|1
|Was The Shooting Of Joe McKnight A Case Of Stan...
|Dec 5
|Kevin from Michigan
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC