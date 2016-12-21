NOPD searching for suspect in Upper 9...

NOPD searching for suspect in Upper 9th Ward stabbing

NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for Terrance Richard, who they named as a suspect in a stabbing in the Upper Ninth Ward. New Orleans police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they believe played a role in a stabbing reported in the Upper Ninth Ward on Dec. 22. NOPD have identified the suspect as 37-year-old Terrance Richard.

