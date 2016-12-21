New Year's Eve in New Orleans: Your guide to ringing in 2017
New Year's Eve in New Orleans has developed into one of the most festive days of the year in the city, which has prompted two national TV programs to now host at least part of a broadcast on the ground here. But New Orleans is more than a place to watch, it's a place to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC