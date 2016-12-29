New Orleans to end glass recycling pickup in French Quarter and DDD
Glass recycling pickup will end next month in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District after a year of curbside service downtown. The city says it can "no longer justify the cost of the program to taxpayers" after "low participation" turnout from eligible properties.
