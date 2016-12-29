New Orleans to end glass recycling pi...

New Orleans to end glass recycling pickup in French Quarter and DDD

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

Glass recycling pickup will end next month in the French Quarter and Downtown Development District after a year of curbside service downtown. The city says it can "no longer justify the cost of the program to taxpayers" after "low participation" turnout from eligible properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX Dec 24 fatuous1 1
African Americans for Donald Trump Dec 21 MarkJ- 15
Assistance needed from nola resident Dec 18 Reality 2
New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06) Dec 17 Gamer 32
I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family Dec 13 Praying 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,751

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC