New Orleans restaurants ring in 2017
French Quarter restaurant Angeline will be serving a special prix-menu for New Year's Eve and bottomless mimosas for New Year's Day brunch. Ringing in the new year at home is nice and all, but it also can be fun to get out and spread some of that holiday cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Dec 24
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC