New Orleans police: Homicide detective flees crash then booked on DWI, hit-and-run driving
A New Orleans homicide detective accused of drinking on the job was arrested late Wednesday after authorities said he fled the scene of a crash. The detective, John Waterman, 34, was booked on counts of DWI and hit-and-run and placed on emergency suspension.
