New Orleans Fire Department battles blaze at New Orleans East apartments

12 hrs ago

Smoke poured into the foggy night as the New Orleans Fire Department battled a blaze the day after Christmas on Monday, Dec. 26, at Hidden Lake Apartments in New Orleans East on Martin Drive. Vernell Powe, who lives in one of the units, said that he heard a young woman scream "Fire!" before stepping outside to see smoke filling the hallway from end to end.

