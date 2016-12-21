New Orleans Fire Department battles blaze at New Orleans East apartments
Smoke poured into the foggy night as the New Orleans Fire Department battled a blaze the day after Christmas on Monday, Dec. 26, at Hidden Lake Apartments in New Orleans East on Martin Drive. Vernell Powe, who lives in one of the units, said that he heard a young woman scream "Fire!" before stepping outside to see smoke filling the hallway from end to end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|15 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Sat
|fatuous1
|1
|African Americans for Donald Trump
|Dec 21
|MarkJ-
|15
|Assistance needed from nola resident
|Dec 18
|Reality
|2
|New Orleans Mayor Sorry for WTC Remark (Aug '06)
|Dec 17
|Gamer
|32
|I feel sad for Cordell Hayes and family
|Dec 13
|Praying
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC