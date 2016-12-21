New Orleans East woman sentenced in heroin conspiracy
A 34-year-old New Orleans East woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison for conspiring with two men to distribute heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite's office. According to court documents, between July 2014 and July 2015, Jones conspired with co-defendants Leroy Smith and Kenneth Mixon to distribute heroin, according to court documents.
