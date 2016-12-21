New Orleans East pastor's retrial on molestation charge set for March

Kevin Boyd Sr., the 47-year-old 'presiding bishop' of The Church At New Orleans in New Orleans East, is scheduled to be tried for a second time on juvenile molestation charges March 27. (NOLA.com A New Orleans East pastor accused of molesting a young male member of his congregation is set to be tried for a second time in March. Court records show Kevin Boyd Sr., the 47-year-old "presiding bishop" of The Church At New Orleans, is to stand trial again March 27 for recurring molestation of a juvenile.

