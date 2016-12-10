New Orleans coroner identifies 7th Ward, New Orleans East shooting victims
Two men killed in separate incidents in December have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Albert Perreand and Edwin Brumfield, 25. Perreand was found lying in the grass under a live oak tree in the 17000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8 a.m. Dec. 22. He suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Perreand's body was discovered by a passing motorist who described the New Orleans East area as a "desolate highway" where you "see burnt cars."
