New Orleans' contemporary art scene marks milestones in 2016

Read more: Best of New Orleans

Jebney Lewis, Rick Snow and Christopher Staudinger's large metal sound map depicting New Orleans was inlcuded in Anarchitecture expo at the Contemporary Arts Center. There is a line in the great 1932 Greta Garbo movie Grand Hotel when a jaded habitue offhandedly says, "People come, people go, nothing ever happens here."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.