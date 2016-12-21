New Orleans Bourbon Festival coming i...

New Orleans Bourbon Festival coming in March

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NOLA.com

Love bourbon? The New Orleans Bourbon Festival is slated for March 24-26, 2017, with seminars, tastings and shopping. (Photo by David Lee Simmons, NOLA.com New Orleans Bourbon Festival will bring spirits tastings, seminars and shopping to the Crescent City this spring, according to NewOrleansBourbonFestival.com.

