New Orleans Bourbon Festival coming in March
Love bourbon? The New Orleans Bourbon Festival is slated for March 24-26, 2017, with seminars, tastings and shopping. (Photo by David Lee Simmons, NOLA.com New Orleans Bourbon Festival will bring spirits tastings, seminars and shopping to the Crescent City this spring, according to NewOrleansBourbonFestival.com.
