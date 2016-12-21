New Orleans area to stay cold overnig...

New Orleans area to stay cold overnight, warming trend starts Tuesday

Monday Dec 19 Read more: NOLA.com

The National Weather Service predicts a cold Monday night followed by warming temperatures beginning Tuesday. Chilly temperatures are forecast to continue overnight before the weather begins warming Tuesday throughout the New Orleans area, according to the National Weather Service .

