Mid-City massage therapist accused of sexual battery of multiple clients
The operator of a Mid-City massage studio was arrested by New Orleans police last week after being accused by two female clients of inappropriate sexual touching during their sessions. Court records show Norman Nail, 52, was booked Dec. 22 with two counts of sexual battery, after police complaints were lodged in December 2015 and September 2016 by separate clients of his Advanced Healing massage studio near the corner of Canal and St. Patrick streets.
