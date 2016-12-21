Mayor says New Orleans' economy is robust and growing
Mayor Mitch Landrieu was joined by local business owners and other city leaders on Magazine Street Tuesday, where they encouraged New Orleanians to shop local this holiday season. "Home values have increased by 14 percent this year, its the highest growth rate in 50 years," said Landrieu.
